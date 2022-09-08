Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after TD Securities lowered their price target on the stock from C$83.00 to C$81.00. The stock traded as low as $41.90 and last traded at $41.90, with a volume of 3252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.14.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$73.00 to C$72.50 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$90.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.65.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rogers Communications

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,909,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,028,468 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $429,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,445 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 19.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,914,046 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $379,225,000 after buying an additional 1,271,206 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,531,602 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $143,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,538 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,151,634 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $235,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.35% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.45.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.3884 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.00%.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.