Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Insider Wendy Mars Purchases 2,342 Shares

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Rating) insider Wendy Mars purchased 2,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 78 ($0.94) per share, for a total transaction of £1,826.76 ($2,207.30).

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of RR opened at GBX 76.75 ($0.93) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £6.42 billion and a PE ratio of 3,835.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 84.58 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 88.96. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 69.57 ($0.84) and a 12-month high of GBX 161.91 ($1.96).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RR. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 147 ($1.78) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.21) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 95 ($1.15) to GBX 90 ($1.09) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 70 ($0.85) to GBX 60 ($0.72) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 105.80 ($1.28).

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

