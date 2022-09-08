Royal Bank of Canada Cuts UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Price Target to $18.00

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on UiPath from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on UiPath from $29.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on UiPath from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen decreased their price target on UiPath from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UiPath has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.39.

NYSE PATH opened at $13.84 on Wednesday. UiPath has a 12 month low of $12.21 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.97 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.95 and a 200-day moving average of $21.13.

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.09. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 18.47% and a negative net margin of 42.95%. The business had revenue of $242.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UiPath will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other UiPath news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $47,142.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,882,379.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other UiPath news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $47,142.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,882,379.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 22,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $471,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 426,799 shares in the company, valued at $8,834,739.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,321 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,103 over the last three months. Company insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in UiPath by 11.9% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 37,595,245 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $641,751,000 after buying an additional 3,994,297 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in UiPath by 11.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,800,243 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $535,437,000 after buying an additional 2,557,428 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at $436,988,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of UiPath by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,917,064 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $413,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,246 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of UiPath by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,623,861 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $175,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

