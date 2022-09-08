Rural Funds Group (OTC:RFNDF) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Rural Funds Group (OTC:RFNDF – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as 1.74 and last traded at 1.74. Approximately 7,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 112% from the average daily volume of 3,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.80.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is 1.85.

About Rural Funds Group

Rural Funds Group is an agricultural Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) listed on the ASX under the code RFF. RFF owns a diversified portfolio of Australian agricultural assets which are leased predominantly to corporate agricultural operators. RFF targets distribution growth of 4% per annum by owning and improving farms that are leased to good counterparties.

