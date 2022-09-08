Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.24

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.24 and traded as high as $6.97. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $6.66, with a volume of 87,845 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STSA. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.60.

Get Satsuma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.24. The firm has a market cap of $210.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 613.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 15,127 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,176 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 219,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 17,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $995,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. The company's lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in SUMMIT Phase 3 efficacy trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.