SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Receives $384.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $384.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SBAC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $375.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $383.00 to $347.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $390.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $327.16 on Monday. SBA Communications has a one year low of $286.41 and a one year high of $391.15. The firm has a market cap of $35.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.29 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $331.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $331.90.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.26). SBA Communications had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $652.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SBA Communications will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 87.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SBA Communications

In other SBA Communications news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 22,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.09, for a total value of $7,786,265.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,931,941.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 22,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.09, for a total transaction of $7,786,265.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,931,941.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 8,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.50, for a total transaction of $2,919,721.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,490,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,152 shares of company stock worth $18,852,602. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SBA Communications

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

