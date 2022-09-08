Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 99.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,629 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of SCHX opened at $47.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.00. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.02 and a fifty-two week high of $57.49.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

