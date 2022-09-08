SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $13.50 to $12.50. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. SciPlay traded as low as $10.75 and last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 161080 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.16.

SCPL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush raised shares of SciPlay from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial raised shares of SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of SciPlay to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of SciPlay in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SciPlay

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SciPlay by 17.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 782,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,925,000 after purchasing an additional 116,536 shares in the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SciPlay by 3.9% during the second quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 1,724,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,089,000 after purchasing an additional 64,840 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of SciPlay by 10.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 643,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,992,000 after purchasing an additional 62,900 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of SciPlay during the second quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of SciPlay during the second quarter valued at approximately $601,000. 17.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SciPlay Stock Down 1.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.09.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $160.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.62 million. SciPlay had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 6.91%. Analysts anticipate that SciPlay Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

SciPlay Company Profile

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live.

