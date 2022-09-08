Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zumiez in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now forecasts that the apparel and footwear maker will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.52. The consensus estimate for Zumiez’s current full-year earnings is $3.51 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Zumiez’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.39 EPS.

ZUMZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zumiez in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Zumiez from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zumiez currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $27.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $540.79 million, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.20. Zumiez has a 52-week low of $24.02 and a 52-week high of $55.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Zumiez by 2.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,313,550 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $34,152,000 after purchasing an additional 32,658 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Zumiez by 22.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 950,880 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $24,723,000 after purchasing an additional 172,974 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Zumiez by 1.3% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 368,666 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $9,585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Zumiez by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 356,048 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $17,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Zumiez by 134.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 302,008 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $7,852,000 after buying an additional 173,415 shares during the period. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

