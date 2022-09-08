SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Shares Down 4.6% After Analyst Downgrade

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $12.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. SecureWorks traded as low as $9.40 and last traded at $9.40. 736 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 75,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

Separately, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

In other news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon purchased 10,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.04 per share, for a total transaction of $118,249.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 395,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,364,454.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought 105,788 shares of company stock worth $1,108,865 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SecureWorks in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of SecureWorks in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SecureWorks in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SecureWorks in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 5,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.73% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.49. The firm has a market cap of $827.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 0.86.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $116.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.10 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.81%. SecureWorks’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SecureWorks Corp. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

