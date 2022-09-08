Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Shares Acquired by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,882 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,875 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $4,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sensient Technologies by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,963 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,516,000 after purchasing an additional 22,703 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,721 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensient Technologies Stock Performance

Sensient Technologies stock opened at $78.66 on Thursday. Sensient Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.75 and a fifty-two week high of $106.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Sensient Technologies Announces Dividend

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $371.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.46%.

Sensient Technologies Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

