Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $9.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. 55,049 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 655,832 shares.The stock last traded at $6.11 and had previously closed at $5.40.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Seres Therapeutics to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th.

In related news, major shareholder Health Ltp Fund Ge Nutritional acquired 8,738,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.15 per share, for a total transaction of $27,525,465.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,875,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,508,489.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCRB. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 3.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.05.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.12). Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 100.32% and a negative net margin of 75.48%. The company had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 million. Analysts anticipate that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

