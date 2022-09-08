Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Holdings Lifted by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 907.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,739 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,070 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Signature Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. JCSD Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in Signature Bank by 1,018.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Signature Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Signature Bank by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Signature Bank stock opened at $175.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.72. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $165.36 and a 52-week high of $374.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $186.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.71.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.21. Signature Bank had a net margin of 43.86% and a return on equity of 15.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 21.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.93%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SBNY. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $262.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $377.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $460.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.15.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

