Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $30.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SGFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Signify Health from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $30.50 in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research downgraded Signify Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen increased their target price on Signify Health to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Guggenheim downgraded Signify Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Signify Health from $20.00 to $30.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.15.

Shares of SGFY opened at $29.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23. Signify Health has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $29.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 0.71.

Signify Health ( NYSE:SGFY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.13. Signify Health had a negative net margin of 40.14% and a positive return on equity of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $246.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.57 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Signify Health will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGFY. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Signify Health by 71.4% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,956,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,795,000 after buying an additional 1,231,088 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Signify Health by 88.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,437,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,642,000 after buying an additional 1,146,372 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Signify Health by 4.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 20,992,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,009,000 after purchasing an additional 981,902 shares during the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Signify Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,742,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Signify Health by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 854,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,151,000 after purchasing an additional 431,974 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

