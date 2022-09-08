Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has $30.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $27.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SGFY. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Signify Health in a research note on Wednesday. They set a hold rating and a $30.50 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Signify Health from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen boosted their price target on Signify Health to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Signify Health from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $30.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research cut Signify Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.15.

Get Signify Health alerts:

Signify Health Price Performance

Shares of Signify Health stock opened at $29.07 on Wednesday. Signify Health has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $29.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Signify Health

Signify Health ( NYSE:SGFY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $246.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.57 million. Signify Health had a positive return on equity of 5.82% and a negative net margin of 40.14%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Signify Health will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Signify Health by 5.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Signify Health during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Signify Health by 293.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signify Health during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Signify Health by 0.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 228,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,156,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Signify Health

(Get Rating)

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.