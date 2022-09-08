SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 724,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in SilverCrest Metals were worth $6,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 22.4% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 5,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

SilverCrest Metals Stock Up 7.2 %

SilverCrest Metals stock opened at $5.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 12.81 and a current ratio of 14.61. The firm has a market cap of $831.10 million, a PE ratio of -568.00 and a beta of 1.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SilverCrest Metals Profile

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SILV shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$14.15 to C$14.25 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

SilverCrest Metals Inc explores for and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

