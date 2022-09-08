SILVERspac (NASDAQ:SLVRU) Stock Price Up 0.1%

SILVERspac Inc. (NASDAQ:SLVRU – Get Rating) shares rose 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.81 and last traded at $9.81. Approximately 964 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 60,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

SILVERspac Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.77.

Institutional Trading of SILVERspac

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SILVERspac stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of SILVERspac Inc. (NASDAQ:SLVRU – Get Rating) by 1,349.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in SILVERspac were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

SILVERspac Company Profile

SILVERspac Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to concentrate on identifying businesses that provide technology and innovation solutions to the real estate and financial services industries, as well as concentrate on identifying enterprise technology companies that sell into the real estate and financial services sectors.

