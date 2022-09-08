Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL) Stock Price Up 1%

Shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL – Get Rating) rose 1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.62 and last traded at $22.56. Approximately 33,192 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 75,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.33.

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.80 and a 200 day moving average of $23.17.

Institutional Trading of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVOL. Simplify Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 840,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,670,000 after purchasing an additional 396,377 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,899,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,705,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,813,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,353,000.

