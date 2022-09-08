Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Shares Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) by 2,801.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,968 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 41,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 100,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Six Flags Entertainment

In related news, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.72 per share, with a total value of $5,680,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,500,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,560,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CFO Gary Mick purchased 1,325 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.82 per share, with a total value of $31,561.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $714,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer purchased 250,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.72 per share, for a total transaction of $5,680,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,560,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,028,325 shares of company stock valued at $24,202,412. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Six Flags Entertainment Trading Up 4.1 %

SIX has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $54.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Six Flags Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.90.

Shares of SIX opened at $22.81 on Thursday. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a twelve month low of $19.80 and a twelve month high of $47.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.07.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.48). Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $435.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

About Six Flags Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.