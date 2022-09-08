SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) Receives C$39.25 Average PT from Analysts

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$39.25.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. CIBC decreased their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Insider Activity

In other SNC-Lavalin Group news, Director William Young purchased 22,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$27.48 per share, with a total value of C$626,475.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$983,676.60.

SNC-Lavalin Group Trading Up 1.8 %

SNC-Lavalin Group Dividend Announcement

TSE SNC opened at C$25.48 on Monday. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 12 month low of C$21.27 and a 12 month high of C$38.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$24.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$26.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.73, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of C$4.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 149.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. SNC-Lavalin Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

