SNS Financial Group LLC Lowers Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

SNS Financial Group LLC cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 56.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 765 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,021,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $56,755,855,000 after purchasing an additional 698,970 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,193,360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $23,917,115,000 after purchasing an additional 195,716 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,574,546 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,253,179,000 after purchasing an additional 564,699 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,053,756,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,143,000. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,108 shares of company stock worth $9,736,335. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Up 2.7 %

AMZN opened at $129.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.26 and a fifty-two week high of $188.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.12 and its 200 day moving average is $131.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $163.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.61.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.