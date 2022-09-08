SOS (NYSE:SOS) Trading Up 1.1%

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.49 and last traded at $5.37. Approximately 83,043 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 305,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.31.

SOS Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SOS

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in SOS by 252.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,459,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,764 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SOS during the 1st quarter valued at about $381,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SOS by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,130,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after buying an additional 344,718 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SOS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SOS by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,791,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after buying an additional 167,272 shares during the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SOS

SOS Limited provides data mining and analysis services to corporate and individual members in the People's Republic of China. It provides marketing data, technology, and solutions for insurance companies; emergency rescue services; and insurance product and health care information portals. The company operates SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service platform that offers basic cloud products, such as medical rescue, auto rescue, financial rescue, and life rescue cards; cooperative cloud systems, including information rescue center, intelligent big data, and intelligent software and hardware; and information cloud systems, such as Information Today and E-commerce Today, as well as 10086 hot-line and promotional center for Guangdong Bank of Development.

