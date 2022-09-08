Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) Trading 1.5% Higher

Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.91 and last traded at $1.91. 76,839 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,857,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.88.

Splash Beverage Group Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.50 million for the quarter. Splash Beverage Group had a negative return on equity of 264.46% and a negative net margin of 206.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Splash Beverage Group

About Splash Beverage Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBEV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Splash Beverage Group by 9,981.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,440,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,410 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splash Beverage Group in the first quarter valued at about $772,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Splash Beverage Group by 670.5% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 91,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 79,250 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Splash Beverage Group by 107.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 36,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRH Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splash Beverage Group in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. 6.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Splash Beverage Group, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and sale of various beverages in the United States. Its products include flavored tequilas under the SALT Naturally Flavored Tequila name; hydration and recovery isotonic sport drink under the TapouT Performance name; wine under the Copa di Vino name; and Pulpoloco Sangria.

