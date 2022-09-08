Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) Trading 1.5% Higher

Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.91 and last traded at $1.91. 76,839 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,857,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.88.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.50 million for the quarter. Splash Beverage Group had a negative return on equity of 264.46% and a negative net margin of 206.11%.
Splash Beverage Group, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and sale of various beverages in the United States. Its products include flavored tequilas under the SALT Naturally Flavored Tequila name; hydration and recovery isotonic sport drink under the TapouT Performance name; wine under the Copa di Vino name; and Pulpoloco Sangria.
