Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 77.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,828 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 8.2% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 511,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,962,000 after acquiring an additional 38,830 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at about $633,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 105.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 196.2% in the first quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 198,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,928,000 after acquiring an additional 131,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 86.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $341,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 347,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,138,938.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $341,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 347,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,138,938.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total transaction of $1,288,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,146,357.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,368 shares of company stock valued at $2,597,379 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social Price Performance

NASDAQ:SPT opened at $59.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -78.53 and a beta of 1.03. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.39 and a 1-year high of $145.42.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $61.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.26 million. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 18.65% and a negative return on equity of 28.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Sprout Social Profile

(Get Rating)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Recommended Stories

