Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA)

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 3,070 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 488% compared to the average daily volume of 522 call options.

Ormat Technologies Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of Ormat Technologies stock opened at $97.11 on Thursday. Ormat Technologies has a 1-year low of $60.32 and a 1-year high of $98.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 85.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Ormat Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ormat Technologies

In related news, Director David Granot sold 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $42,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,746. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Stanley Stern sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $726,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,683.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director David Granot sold 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $42,315.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,746. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,332 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $408,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,528 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 10,687 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,884,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,650 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ORA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ormat Technologies from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.25.

About Ormat Technologies

(Get Rating)

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.