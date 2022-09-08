Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of FIGS Put Options (NYSE:FIGS)

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 3,578 put options on the company. This is an increase of 85% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,935 put options.

In other news, Director Michael J. Soenen purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.76 per share, for a total transaction of $127,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,263. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 21.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIGS. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in FIGS by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,213,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,934,000 after buying an additional 929,850 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FIGS by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,494,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,809,000 after buying an additional 538,006 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of FIGS by 1,267.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,679,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264,244 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of FIGS by 9.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,398,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,168,000 after buying an additional 457,016 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of FIGS by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,370,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,045,000 after purchasing an additional 71,590 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on FIGS shares. FIG Partners cut shares of FIGS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on FIGS from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James started coverage on FIGS in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on FIGS from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of FIGS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FIGS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.77.

Shares of FIGS stock opened at $11.22 on Thursday. FIGS has a 1 year low of $6.93 and a 1 year high of $45.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 66.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.78 and its 200 day moving average is $13.16.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. FIGS had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FIGS will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

