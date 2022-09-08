Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL)

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 4,692 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 130% compared to the average volume of 2,039 put options.

Institutional Trading of Newell Brands

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 27.9% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 36,251,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,138,000 after acquiring an additional 7,908,772 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,926,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,067,000 after buying an additional 5,587,736 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 22.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,883,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,392,000 after buying an additional 2,570,290 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,278,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,555,000 after buying an additional 2,218,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,621,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,455,000 after buying an additional 2,169,434 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.29.

Newell Brands Trading Up 0.8 %

NWL stock opened at $17.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Newell Brands has a twelve month low of $16.48 and a twelve month high of $26.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.02.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.12%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

