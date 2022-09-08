StockNews.com Downgrades ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ECOM. Needham & Company LLC cut ChannelAdvisor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lowered shares of ChannelAdvisor from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair lowered shares of ChannelAdvisor from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley lowered shares of ChannelAdvisor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.10 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.03.

NYSE:ECOM opened at $22.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $654.16 million, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.75. ChannelAdvisor has a 1 year low of $11.89 and a 1 year high of $29.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.18.

ChannelAdvisor ( NYSE:ECOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 23.74%. The company had revenue of $42.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.70 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that ChannelAdvisor will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $48,457.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,952.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 9,750 shares of company stock valued at $145,405 in the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECOM. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ChannelAdvisor in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 66.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their e-commerce operations, expand to new channels, and grow sales.

