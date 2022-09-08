Supernova Partners Acquisition Co III (OTCMKTS:STREU) Trading 1.2% Higher

Shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Co III, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STREU – Get Rating) traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.13 and last traded at $9.99. 600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $9.87.
Supernova Partners Acquisition Co III Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.86.
