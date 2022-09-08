Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,353 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 2.7% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Microsoft by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,842,870 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,630,268,000 after acquiring an additional 577,734 shares during the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $12,065,000. Perennial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 62,017 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $20,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its stake in Microsoft by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,746 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Cowen cut their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Guggenheim started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $330.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.31.

Microsoft Trading Up 1.9 %

MSFT opened at $258.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.90. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $241.51 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.73%.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.