Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 115.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,334 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,618 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 64,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,092,000 after buying an additional 10,066 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $377,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $39.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.57. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $34.15 and a 1 year high of $54.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $522.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.39%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $47.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.15.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

