TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Receives $68.82 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.82.

TRP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on TC Energy from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

TC Energy Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of TRP opened at $47.96 on Monday. TC Energy has a 1-year low of $44.77 and a 1-year high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.98. The company has a market capitalization of $48.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.73.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TC Energy

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.699 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,319 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 66,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 344.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

