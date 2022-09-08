Telsey Advisory Group Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for RH (NYSE:RH)

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of RH in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 6th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $7.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $7.31. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for RH’s current full-year earnings is $24.41 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for RH’s Q3 2023 earnings at $5.86 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $25.01 EPS.

Get RH alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen cut their price target on RH from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Loop Capital cut their price target on RH from $500.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on RH from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on RH from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on RH from $330.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.00.

RH Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

RH stock opened at $258.05 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $271.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. RH has a 12-month low of $207.37 and a 12-month high of $733.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in RH in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in RH by 1,490.0% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV raised its position in RH by 137.0% in the first quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in RH by 79.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in RH by 61.6% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $40,710.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,415. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,224 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.47, for a total value of $320,039.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,808,065.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $40,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,828 shares of company stock valued at $8,842,560. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

About RH

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.