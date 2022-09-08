TELUS (NYSE:TU) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from C$34.00 to C$34.50. 52,374 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 982,199 shares.The stock last traded at $22.01 and had previously closed at $22.17.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TU. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Barclays lowered shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$34.50 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TD Securities raised shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TELUS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.11.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in TELUS by 54.3% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 19,052 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 6,705 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in TELUS by 0.4% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 211,423 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,763,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in TELUS by 10.7% during the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,446 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 4,207 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 18.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 244.9% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 70,758 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 50,241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.22.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 100.94%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

