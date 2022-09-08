Ternium (NYSE:TX) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $52.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Ternium traded as low as $29.10 and last traded at $29.16, with a volume of 642 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.41.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TX. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ternium from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Ternium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $53.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ternium

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Ternium by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 633,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,561,000 after acquiring an additional 95,149 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ternium by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Ternium by 729.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 6,494 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ternium in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ternium by 400.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 519,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,589,000 after purchasing an additional 415,425 shares during the period. 11.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ternium Stock Performance

About Ternium

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.50.

(Get Rating)

Ternium SA manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

Featured Stories

