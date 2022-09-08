The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,741 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BK. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 14,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 17,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of BK opened at $42.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $39.78 and a one year high of $64.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.53.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.09). Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 20.61%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $46.50 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays set a $61.00 price target on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $4,542,880.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,556,818.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.