The Hain Celestial Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:HAIN)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 3,196 put options on the company. This is an increase of 921% compared to the average volume of 313 put options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HAIN shares. Cowen started coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered The Hain Celestial Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Maxim Group lowered their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on The Hain Celestial Group to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.30.

Institutional Trading of The Hain Celestial Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. American Trust lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 9.3% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 6,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HAIN opened at $18.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The Hain Celestial Group has a one year low of $18.44 and a one year high of $48.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 0.70.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.25). The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

