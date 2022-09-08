The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. Approximately 9,659 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 118,184 shares.The stock last traded at $128.90 and had previously closed at $128.95.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

THG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com downgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

The Hanover Insurance Group Trading Up 1.9 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.33.

In other news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.65, for a total transaction of $129,270.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hanover Insurance Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,235,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $483,743,000 after buying an additional 50,073 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,096,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $163,985,000 after purchasing an additional 51,132 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,066,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $155,934,000 after purchasing an additional 29,441 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 906,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $132,585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 784,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,232,000 after purchasing an additional 38,157 shares in the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

(Get Rating)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

Further Reading

