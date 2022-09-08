The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Receives $138.82 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $138.82.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $131.00 to $143.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Consumer Edge cut shares of J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In other news, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total transaction of $1,247,636.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,515.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $1,430,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,392,539.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total transaction of $1,247,636.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,515.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,476 shares of company stock worth $8,356,205 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $926,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

SJM opened at $140.92 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.05. J. M. Smucker has a 52 week low of $119.09 and a 52 week high of $146.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.22.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.27. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 11.38%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that J. M. Smucker will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.