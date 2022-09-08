The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Receives $138.82 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $138.82.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $131.00 to $143.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Consumer Edge cut shares of J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th.
Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker
In other news, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total transaction of $1,247,636.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,515.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $1,430,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,392,539.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total transaction of $1,247,636.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,515.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,476 shares of company stock worth $8,356,205 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
J. M. Smucker Price Performance
SJM opened at $140.92 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.05. J. M. Smucker has a 52 week low of $119.09 and a 52 week high of $146.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.22.
J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.27. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 11.38%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that J. M. Smucker will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.
J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.
J. M. Smucker Company Profile
The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.
Featured Stories
