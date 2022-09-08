The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 49.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,704 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 2.9% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. First National Trust Co grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total transaction of $1,247,636.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,515.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 19,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total value of $2,832,768.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,441. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total value of $1,247,636.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,515.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,476 shares of company stock valued at $8,356,205 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $140.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.65. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $119.09 and a 52 week high of $146.74. The stock has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.22.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.27. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 7.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Consumer Edge cut shares of J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.82.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

