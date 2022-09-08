The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 126.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 19,617 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MOS. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 5,000.0% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.88.

Mosaic Stock Performance

NYSE MOS opened at $53.12 on Thursday. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $30.58 and a 1-year high of $79.28. The company has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.93 by ($0.29). Mosaic had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 13.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 6.84%.

Mosaic Profile

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.