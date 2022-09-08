Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Sells 107 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, William Allan LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $172.50 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.61.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com Trading Up 2.7 %

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.25, for a total transaction of $999,894.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 498,572 shares in the company, valued at $66,933,291. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 70,108 shares of company stock valued at $9,736,335 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $129.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.07, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.26 and a 52-week high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.92.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading

