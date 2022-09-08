Timbercreek Financial (OTC:TBCRF) Trading Down 1.9%

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (OTC:TBCRF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.26 and last traded at $6.26. Approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TBCRF shares. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Timbercreek Financial from C$9.50 to C$8.75 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Timbercreek Financial from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Timbercreek Financial from C$10.25 to C$9.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Timbercreek Financial Trading Down 1.9 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.94.

About Timbercreek Financial

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

