TIS (OTCMKTS:TISNF) Trading 1.3% Higher

TIS Inc. (OTCMKTS:TISNF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.66 and last traded at $28.66. 1,594 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 10,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.30.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TISNF. Citigroup lowered TIS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded TIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.11.

TIS Inc provides information technology (IT) services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Service IT Business, BPO, Financial IT Services, Industrial IT Services, and Other segments. The Service IT Business segment provides knowledge-intensive IT services to create universalized template-oriented solutions, such as default configuration and ERP for clients.

