Tokens.com (OTC:SMURF) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Tokens.com Corp. (OTC:SMURF – Get Rating) shares fell 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as 0.24 and last traded at 0.24. 52,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 158,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.25.
Tokens.com Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is 0.30.
About Tokens.com
Tokens.com Corp. provides blockchain verification services through proof-of-stake technology. The company's technology secures next-generation blockchain networks through Proof-of-Stake technology to support the growth of decentralized finance applications. It invests in Web3 assets and businesses focused on the Metaverse, NFTs, DeFi, and gaming-based digital assets; purchases and stakes tokens; operates in virtually integrated digital real estate business; and holds NFT assets and invests in crypto-based games.
