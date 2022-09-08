TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Bought by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,517 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,561 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $4,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLD. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 43.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in TopBuild during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on TopBuild in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $236.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on TopBuild from $209.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $225.00 to $242.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TopBuild has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.50.

TopBuild Stock Performance

Shares of BLD stock opened at $181.60 on Thursday. TopBuild Corp. has a one year low of $150.71 and a one year high of $284.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $189.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.58.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.66. TopBuild had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 15.62 EPS for the current year.

TopBuild Profile

(Get Rating)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.