Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 30,759 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 3,004% compared to the typical daily volume of 991 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ RVNC opened at $20.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.57. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.80. Revance Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.27 and a 12-month high of $30.00.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $28.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.64 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 265.04% and a negative return on equity of 497.77%. On average, research analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

