Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.88.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TREX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Trex from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Trex from $102.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Trex from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,080,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 17.9% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 8,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 33.0% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 93,069 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,140,000 after acquiring an additional 23,090 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Trex by 11.4% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Trex by 5.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Trex Price Performance

NYSE TREX opened at $47.06 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.22. Trex has a fifty-two week low of $44.49 and a fifty-two week high of $140.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.56.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. Trex had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $386.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trex will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

