True North Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

True North Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 70.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,444 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 57,989 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.0% of True North Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $24,401,940,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 35,465.9% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,852,000 after acquiring an additional 20,553,188 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Microsoft by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $101,750,881,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108,943 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $11,872,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Microsoft by 13.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,893,155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,524,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

MSFT stock opened at $258.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.90. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $241.51 and a one year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSFT. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.31.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

