TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVZ) Shares Up 1.1%

TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVZ – Get Rating) shot up 1.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.76 and last traded at $28.70. 6,463 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 11,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.40.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF stock. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 770,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,271,000. TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Titleist Asset Management LTD. owned 46.69% of TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

